USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Springfield Armory M1A Socom rifle in .308 Win with the Kryptek Highlander camo pattern that you can get two (2) additional magazines & a scope-mount with a mail-in rebate all for $1199.99. Now is the time stop putting off your M1A purchase as this is a great deal, the rebate also works on other Springfield Armory Rifles found here.

To get this deal you order the rifle at PSA and pay $1199.99 at check out then complete the mail-in rebate for the two free magazines and a scope mount. A $265 Value! Follow the links below.

The world of tactical rifles forever changed in 2004 when Springfield Armory® introduced the M1A™ SOCOM 16. 7.62NATO power in a package this small was previously unthinkable. Caliber: .308win

Barrel: 16″

Capacity: 10rds

Sights: Open Sights Shooters who need a compact rifle no longer have to settle for a lesser caliber, although they can expect less felt recoil and less muzzle rise, thanks to the SOCOM 16′s unique design.

Rebate Info Found here.

Springfield M1A Socom .308Win Kryptek Highlander Rifle 2 Mags Deal Cart Check Daily 03/05/2020:

