Springfield XDS MOD2 9mm 7Rd 3.3″ Pistol Power Pack W/ Night Sights..just $429.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a package deal on the Springfield XDS MOD2 9mm 7 round 3.3″ Pistol Power Pack with Night Sights and five magazines for just $429.99. Springfield XD-S Magazines by themselves average $32.00 each, check prices here or here. Pistol prices? Check here or here.

The next generation of the most popular pistol ever produced by Springfield Armory is now available in the most popular caliber with the introduction of the XD-S Mod.2 in 9mm. Since the release of the XD-S Mod.2 in .45 ACP earlier this year, Springfield Armory has engineered a pistol specifically designed around the 9mm round, resulting in a smaller frame and slimmer profile in this latest version of the XD-S Mod.2. With a frame less than 1-inch wide, the XD-S Mod.2 9mm disappears under even the lightest clothing. Built upon a time-tested platform, the XD-S Mod.2 in 9mm was designed to achieve maximum concealability while maintaining life-saving reliability when you need it most. Power Pack Includes: Springfield XD-S Mod2 3.3″ Single Stack 9mm Pistol

Springfield Armory Branded Concealed Carry Notebook

Five (5) Magazines

Brand: Springfield Armory

Model: XD-S Mod2

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 7rd and 9rd

# of Mags: Five (5)

Barrel Length: 3.3″

OAL: 6.3″

Frame Material: Polymer

Finish: Black

Grips: Black Polymer

Safety: Loaded Chamber Indicator | Grip

Sights: Tritium Night Sights

Barrel Type: Hammer-Forged

Slide: Black Melonite

Weight: 22.5oz The XD-S Mod.2 in 9mm survived a grueling 25,000 round torture test without a failure. This is an amazing testament to the quality of the pistol especially when considering its small size.

The Springfield XDS MOD2 9mm is well-reviewed:

Springfield XDS MOD2 9mm 7Rd Pistol Power Pack Deal Cart Check 03/02/2020:

