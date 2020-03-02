Steinel Ammunition Releases its First Premium 9mm Defensive Load

Twinsburg, Ohio (Ammoland.com) – Steinel Ammunition, a premium manufacturer of self-defense, hunting, and target ammunition, has launched its first-of-its-kind premium defensive ammo for the 9mm with the 9mm 124gr. Subcompact Carry Solid Copper Hollow Point (SCHP).

“This 9mm Subcompact Carry round is our first mainstream round we’ve added to our product line-up,” Andy Steinel, president of Steinel Ammunition, explained. “Although we have come to be known for our premium MILSurp rounds, we figured, even though we all love to go to the range and shoot these amazing classic firearms, we also carry defensive firearms every day. So why shouldn’t we have the same quality ammunition in our EDC as we do in our fine military collectibles?”

The Steinel 9mm Subcompact Carry load is perfectly suitable for any 9mm, regardless of barrel length, but its performance is optimized for the shorter, subcompact and compact-sized pistols. Taking the standard “cup and core” jacketed hollow point typically used in 9mm rounds for decades, Steinel Ammunition added modern CNC and EDM technology to produce their premium SCHP bullet.

Steinel Ammunition’s 9mm Subcompact Carry bullets combine premium components such as Maker Solid Copper Hollow Point bullets, new Starline nickel-plated casings, Hodgdon powder, and CCI’s primers. The bullets expand to a diameter of 0.706” when fired from a 3” barrel at 960 FPS. Fired from a 4.7” barrel, the bullet expanded to a diameter of .857” with 1,050 FPS velocity.

Steinel Ammunition’s new 9mm 124 gr. Subcompact Carry SCHP round is available online for $19.99 for a box of 20 rounds.

For more information on Steinel Ammunition Co., visit www.steinelammo.com or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.

About Steinel Ammunition Co.:

Steinel Ammunition Co. is a premium manufacturer of self-defense, hunting, and target ammunition. While other manufacturers may have a specific product line designated as “match” or “premium,” at Steinel—premium ammunition is all we do.

When you use Steinel pistol or rifle ammo, you can be sure that countless hours of research and testing have gone into every round. Each recipe, component, and assembly are designed to provide you with optimal performance.

Our passion for precision, repeatability, accuracy, and reliability drives our pursuit of perfection. Let our attention to every technical detail provide you with the ammunition you and your gun deserve.

We stand by our products 100 percent with a Satisfaction Guarantee policy.