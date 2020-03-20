Stoeger STR-9 Pistol Line Expands to Include Compact Model

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Stoeger continues the tradition of manufacturing quality firearms at an economical price with the introduction of the Stoeger STR-9 Compact. Chambered in 9mm, the striker-fired, semi-automatic pistol is an all-around solution to everyday conceal carry and home protection. The compact model is available with a 13-round magazine and a 10-round magazine for those that live in capacity-restrictive states. The Stoeger STR-9 Compact will be available at dealers and retailers in May.

The STR-9 Compact features a corrosion-resistant black nitride finish, available interchangeable backstrap grips for a custom fit and 3.8-inch barrel for easy concealment and quick deployment. With an overall length of 6.9 inches and weighing 24 ounces, the STR-9 is designed for personal protection without breaking the bank.

Rugged and reliable, the STR-9 Compact's grip angle is engineered to match the drift-adjustable, three-dot sights for true target alignment and combines with a low-bore axis for reduced muzzle rise to quickly reacquire targets for follow-up shots. Aggressive front and back slide serrations provide a firm grasp with or without gloves. A smooth-pulling, crisp trigger houses an internal safety for extra security.

For an added benefit, an accessory rail accepts a wide variety of pistol and laser lights for low-light conditions. The reversible magazine release allows for right- and left-handed shooting. Durable and reliable, the STR-9 Compact delivers the perfect personal defense pistol at an economic price. The new STR-9 Compact comes in a variety of configurations including addition backstraps of different sizes and Tritium night sights.

The STR-9 line includes the STR-9 Full Size with available Tritium night sights, STR-9 Optics Ready and the STR-9 in Flat Dark Earth. These models are currently available at local firearm retailers, dealers and online outlets.

Stoeger STR-9 Compact

Caliber: 9mm.

Action: Striker fired, semi-auto.

Barrel length: 3.8 inches.

Overall length: 6.9 inches.

Weight: 24 ounces.

Grip: Interchangeable backstrap.

Safety: Trigger safety.

Sights: Dovetail or Tritium night sights.

Finish: Nitride.

Capacity: 13+1 or 10+1.

Warranty: 5 years.

MSRP: $329-$449.

