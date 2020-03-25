Stopping Experienced Criminals and Crazy People- More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A.– (Ammoland.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (24-minute audio)

These victims saved lives because they had a gun..and good habits.

You and your girlfriend are in your car. You’re parking in front of your apartment after dark. Before you get out of your car, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt points a gun at you through the driver’s window. You’re armed. You grab your gun from the car door and shoot your attacker. You and your girlfriend escape to a nearby grocery store. You call your dad, and the three of you return to the scene of the attack. The police are already there, and you and your girlfriend give statements.

Your attacker was taken to the hospital by EMTs. He was out on bail while awaiting trial for attempted murder.

You’re working behind the counter at a convenience store. There is a customer at the register and another customer shopping when a man walks into the store with a mask over his face. He grabs some lighters and tells you to put a couple of cartons of cigarettes in a bag for him. You look down, and he is pointing a gun at you.

You’re armed. You hand over the cash and the cigarettes. You draw your firearm and shoot your attacker until he drops his gun and runs away. Then you call the police.

Police find your attacker nearby. EMTs take him to the hospital. Your attacker is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, one felony count of firearms possession by a felon, and additional charges from two other robberies. The robber pled guilty and accepted a 17-year sentence.

It is four in the morning. You and your girlfriend are asleep in bed. You hear some strange sounds in your house so you get up to investigate. A stranger is standing in your kitchen with his shirt off. You shout at him to leave. He does, and you lock the front door behind him. You call 911. As you’re talking to the police, the stranger starts beating on your door, stabbing the door with a knife, and smashing the windows next to the door. He says he is going to kill you. You ask your girlfriend to bring you your gun. The stranger reaches through the window to open the door, and you shoot him. Now he runs away. You stay on the phone with the police. They take your attacker to the hospital.

Police said your attacker was on methamphetamine. He was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment, felony attempted burglary, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors criminal damage, trespass, and disorderly conduct.

You’re a disabled 53-year-old woman. You are in your apartment alone in the middle of a weekday afternoon. You hear someone banging against your downstairs sliding door. Then you hear intruders smash their way through your glass doors.

You’re armed. You see that your attacker is armed and you shoot him. Now, both of your attackers run away. You call the police.

Police find one of your attackers dead in your backyard. They arrest his two accomplices. The three of them are suspected of several burglaries in the area. The survivors are charged with felony burglary, felony murder, and tampering with evidence when they tried to hide your attacker’s gun.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob is an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact David Cole at deltabravocharlie.com