Gun Deals: S&W Bodyguard 380ACP 6rd 2.75″ Pistol w/ Crimson Trace Laser $279.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the S&W Bodyguard 380ACP 6rd 2.75″ Pistol with Crimson Trace Laser for just $279.99. That is 50% Off and you save over $270.00 for a great addition to your everyday carry pistol stock. Check prices here and extra magazines are available here.

Compact and sleek, the M&P BODYGUARD 380 delivers personal protection in an easy-to-carry, comfortable platform. Chambered for .380 ACP, the lightweight pistol features a high-strength polymer frame with a black, matte-coated stainless-steel slide and barrel. The new M&P BODYGUARD 380 retains original design features including a 2 3/4″ barrel, which contributes to an overall length of 5 1/4 inches and an unloaded weight of only 12.3 ounces making it perfectly suited for concealed carry. Features: Ships with Integrated Crimson Trace® Red Laser

Adjustable for Elevation and Windage

2 Hour Battery Life. One 1/3N Lithium Battery

No Thumb Safety

Ships with Two Magazines – One Flat Butt Plate and One Finger Rest Butt Plate

Ergonomic Grip

Double Action Fire Control

Armornite™ Durable Corrosion Resistant Finish

Brand: Smith & Wesson

Model: M&P® BODYGUARD® 380 Crimson Trace® No Thumb Safety

Caliber: 380 Auto

Capacity: 6+1

Barrel Length: 2.75″

Overall Length: 5.3″

Front Sight: Stainless Steel Drift Adjustable

Rear Sight: Stainless Steel Drift Adjustable

Action: Double Action Only

Grip: Polymer

Weight: 12.5 oz / 354.4g

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite™ Finish

Slide Material: Stainless Steel – Armornite™ Finish

Frame Material: Polymer

Slide Finish: Armornite®

Purpose: Concealed Carry, Personal Protection Lightweight, simple to use and featuring integrated laser sights – nothing protects like a BODYGUARD.

The S&W Bodyguard 380ACP 6rd 2.75″ Pistol is well-reviewed:

S&W Bodyguard 380ACP 6rd 2.75 Pistol Crimson Trace Laser Deal Cart Check 01/28/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!