Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has surplus Maelstrom Men's Speed Waterproof Low Hiking Boots on sale for $29.98, which is 50% OFF the $60.00 MSRP. Check prices online here.

Hit the hiking trail in Maelstrom Speed Men's Black Waterproof Speed Lace Hiking Boots designed to meet the demands of the outdoorsman inside us all. Maelstrom Speed hiking boots are a stylish, durable choice for your weekend adventure. Maelstrom Speed hiking boots come in a variety of different athletic styles, colors, and come fully waterproof to allow you to traverse whatever comes your way. High-quality materials such as full-grain water-resistant leather and non-marking rubber outsoles with reinforced toes allow the boots to withstand the toughest terrains, allowing you to be on your feet all day. RUGGED ATHLETIC DESIGN – Traverse any trail in Maelstrom Speed hiking boots in speed and comfort, built with rugged lightweight water-resistant leather and nylon, an athletic cemented construction, with a proprietary waterproof liner

WEEKEND WARRIOR – Commonly worn by outdoorsman, hikers, and hunters Maelstrom Speed hiking boots meet the needs for protection, comfort, and speed with a stylish look

SUPPORTIVE, CUSHIONED INSOLE – A high-density insole cushion makes our athletic hiking boots more comfortable for all-day or all-night wear. In fact, the midsole is lightweight and flexible EVA to absorb shock and improve arch flexibility

ADVANCED WEATHER RESISTANCE – Fitted with Maelstrom iH20-Tex liners, these waterproof hiking boots take on the most treacherous trails withstanding rain, sleet, and snow keeping your feet cool and comfortable

SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE – All Maelstrom footwear products are designed in the United States and manufactured in ISO9001-certified factories for superior quality. They’re also backed by an industry-leading 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. Like our tactical and work series, these boots incorporate our engineered dynamic 3-sole system with shock-absorbing EVA to maximize compression and rebound, thus increasing your speed, comfort and performance while reducing foot fatigue.

Related Brand Product review

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!