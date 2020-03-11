Tasmanian Tiger Donates $25K to Team 5 World Expedition

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., and Silver Sponsor for the Team 5 Medical Foundation, has donated $25,000 to support their five-month, five continent expedition around the world to bring much needed medical care to hard-to-reach populations.

The Team 5 expedition “Deploying for Humanity,” was the brainchild of Team 5 Medical Foundation founder, Eric Linder, to “deploy, explore new locations that have been overlooked, forgotten or undiscovered. Then, break bread with village elders and leaders and learn the culture and gain trust with them.” The volunteer teams will also inspect and inventory clinics and medical facilities, provide mini-clinics for local healthcare providers, generate information on demographics, patient assessments and needs of the community. As part of their initiative, Team 5 members will also gather information for partners working with clean water initiatives and human trafficking. Once all the information is gathered and reviewed, Team 5 will return in 2021 to the hosting village with surgical and medical plans in place, including providing medications, surgery, and educational courses.

The Team 5 volunteers comprised of a doctor, PA/RN/SF medics, Veterinarian, Logistics, translators, and cameramen are currently in Guatemala, where they begin their journey. From there, the teams will venture to Costa Rica; Columbia, South America; Nepal, India; Israel; Ethiopia, Kenya and Somaliland, Africa; Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Cebu and finally, Alaska. Team 5’s travel blog will provide up-to-date information on locations, peoples, and situations throughout the next five months.

“Supporting Team 5 on this critical mission is reflective of the core values of Tasmanian Tiger and Tatonka GmbH,” Andreas Schechinger, CEO of Tatonka GmbH, said. “All of our employees, from our corporate and satellite offices to our factories, are part of our Open Factory concept. That means we respect our employees and provide for them a socially responsible and sustainable environment in which to create, produce, and thrive. Like Team 5, Tasmanian Tiger strives to make the world a better place.”

Find out more about Team 5 Medical Foundation’s mission by watching this video: https://youtu.be/ExDvKG8jXdc.

Donations to Team 5 Medical Foundation can be made here: https://www.team-5.org/donate .

About Tasmanian Tiger

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers.

USA: www.tasmaniantigerusa.com

Worldwide: https://www.tasmaniantiger.info/en/.

About Team 5 Medical Foundation:

The non-profit foundation Team 5 is comprised of special operations forces medical veterans and is dedicated to providing modern medical care to some of the world’s harshest and most inaccessible locations. Additionally, Team 5 provides stateside disaster response with its volunteer base of hand-selected medical and survival experts.