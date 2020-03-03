Tasmanian Tiger Partners with Team 5 Medical Foundation

Tasmanian Tiger’s Silver Sponsorship of the non-profit SOFMED veteran foundation helps provide medical care in remote areas of the world.

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., proudly serves as a Silver Sponsor for the Team 5 Medical Foundation, a non-profit that brings critically needed medical relief to some of the most remote locations and indigenous populations on the earth. The Team 5 Foundation is certified by the World Health Organization to support its international healthcare efforts.

Launched in 2010 by founder (and chairman), Eric S. Linder, RMP, FAWM, with a mission to build a medical foundation that had no political or religious ties, Team 5 has grown to include special operations forces, ultra-athletes and survival experts who venture to these remote locations to educate healthcare workers, provide remote medicine and donate supplies.

Linder’s experience prior to the establishment of Team 5 includes Aerospace Rescue in the US Air Force, Operation Desert Storm Security Police, and Diplomatic Protection Agent. After his military service, Linder joined the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and served in various units including gang intelligence, fugitive detail, tactical medic, and crisis negotiator. During this period, Linder received an international fellowship to Israel for intelligence tactical medicine and counter-terrorism. He has worked with INTERPOL, Border Guard and INTERPOL’s Special Forces Combat Search and Rescue Team. After 9/11, he joined the Federal Air Marshal Program as an agent, tactical medic and instructor. Linder is an NREMT certified Tactical Medical Practitioner, an instructor of Medical Person-in-Charge for maritime and a lecturer at the School of Medicine at the University of Zagreb, Croatia.

It was during Linder’s Remote Medical Practitioner training at the Belize Institute of Tropical Medicine that he realized a vision for Team 5. Today, each team of five members includes one doctor/surgeon, two special forces medics, an oral surgeon and a pediatric intensive care nurse. Almost all members of each team are veterans, continuing to serve and utilize their expertise in working in austere conditions to bring much-needed relief to people living in hard to reach places.

Tasmanian Tiger’s partnership with Team 5 and Eric Linder also benefited from all of Linder’s tactical medical experience. Linder consults with Tasmanian Tiger on the development of the Medic Equipment line including backpacks, bags, accessories, IFAK pouches and tourniquet pouches.

The unique designs of Tasmanian Tiger’s medical equipment backpacks include the versatile TT First Responder Move On MKII pack, in which a large main backpack can be completely customized with medical equipment, and a smaller backpack zipped to the front, can be removed and used as a quick trauma pack.

Organization is key in medical emergencies or when packing for a remote medical mission. Linder and Tasmanian Tiger’s answer to organization comes in the TT Modular Medic Insert 30 and 45, each specific to the TT Modular Pack 30 or 45 and allows the user to configure the pack into a medic pack with pouches designed to be easily accessed and identified.

Tasmanian Tiger’s IFAK pouch is a quick-access, first-aid pouch for immediate care. Like many of Tasmanian Tiger’s medic equipment, versatility is key and items like the IFAK pouch can be used with the TT TACVEC systems such as the TT Modular Front Seat Panel or the TT Head Rest IFAK version which attaches to the back of a car seat headrest.

“Our medic equipment has consistently won high scores and praise from the National Tactical Officers Association Member Tested and Recommended Program and SWAT medics across the country,” Richard Lewis, President, and CEO of Proforce Equipment explained. “When you have someone with the kind of experience and passion that Eric Linder has for providing medical relief to less fortunate people on five continents, you know that the equipment has to meet his and Team 5’s most serious criteria for performance, durability, versatility, and ease of use.”

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked prior to leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com