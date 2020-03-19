The 2020 Country Outdoors Turkey Tour Takes Flight

NASHVILLE (Ammoland.Com) – The Country Outdoors Podcast is taking their popular show on the road for their first-ever Country Outdoors film series – The Country Outdoors Turkey Tour. The digital series, presented by Outdoor Channel, will follow host Mary and Zach Phillips, their dog Forrest Gump and videographer Joey Dombroski on a turkey-hunting adventure that will take them from Florida to Wyoming and all parts between.

Along the route the crew will share camp with the likes of Cody Johnston (Country Music Artist), Steve Rinella and Janis Putalis from MeatEater, Jake Fromm (UGA Quarterback), Meghan Patrick (Country Music Artist), Beards for Benefits Turkey camp for Kids with Disabilities and Veterans, Eddie Salter (The Turkey Man), Jordan Rowe (Country Music Artist), Jon Langston (Country Music Artist) and State Senator Mr. Ogdon Driskall at the Old West Invitational Turkey Tour Wyoming.

Country Outdoors Turkey Tour will air weekly episodes on Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Outdoor Channel Facebook and YouTube, starting Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Weekly blogs with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive “Outdoor Moment’s” with guests will be available Fridays on CountryOutdoors.com

Country Outdoors, available as a first-ever podcast connecting country music fans with their favorite artists, allows fans to connect their passion for country music with the outdoor passions of their favorite singers, songwriters and country music entertainers. Hosted by country music aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts, Mary O’Neill Phillips and Mitch Petrie, the podcast gives listeners a unique opportunity to hear the untold stories of their favorite artists from the road, woods, streams, lakes and oceans.

Each episode features insightful interviews with top artists who will share untold stories of outdoor experiences that have inspired their music and lives. Season Two will kick off of February 17, 2020 with new podcasts schedule each Monday. In addition to Meghan Patrick’s interview, fans can look forward to hearing from other artists and Nashville influencers including: Riley Green, Easton Corbin, Bobby Pinson, Ray Fulcher, Jordan Rowe, Dillon Carmichael, Mattie Jackson Selecman, CJ Solar, Natalie Murphy and David Nail, as well as new artists joining the schedule each week.

In addition to artist interviews, fans will hear special “Outdoor Moments” brought to them by influencers in-and-outside the country music world during a weekly segment. The podcast creates a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach a more diverse audience as well.

Country Outdoors podcast is available for download via Apple Podcast, Spotify and OutdoorChannel.com, along with other relevant aggregators being added each week. More information can be found at www.countryoutdoors.com, @CountryOutdoors on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @CountryOutdoorsPodcast on Instagram and #CountryOutdoors

MEET THE TEAM:

Mary O’Neill Phillips is an Australian Entertainer and Outdoors-Woman who has worked across a range of dramatic, radio, and lifestyle programs. Splitting her time between Nashville, Springfield Missouri and Australia, Mary has built a strong reputation in the world of country-music through her digital platform, Honey On The Railroad. She has worked many of the industry’s biggest events as a blogger, red carpet host and on-air personality on several major television networks. Her faith, good humor and hard work ethic have been crucial to her perseverance in the Entertainment Industry for the better part of 12 years and have seen her work on productions in Australia and the United States. Hailing from Bronte NSW Australia,Mary’s Australian accent and indomitable spirit are her trademarks. She hopes to inspire other’s with sharing stories with her friends along the way and encourage women to get involved in hunting and grow the outdoor sporting lifestyle.

Zach Phillips is an outdoor video Producer who has worked in the hunting industry for 10 years. He has worked with some of the top talent in the outdoor space and is extremely talented at his craft. He grew up in Georgia and is an avid turkey hunter and outdoorsman. He will be co hosting these films as well as filming, photography and editing. He looks forwarded to showcasing the best that the outdoor community has to offer and inspiring others to get outdoors.

Joey Dombroski is an avid outdoor enthusiast. His engaging personality, professionalism and experiences make him a highly desirable photographer /videographer. Joey started working professionally in the outdoor industry seven years ago although his love for the outdoors stems from his youth. Joey's passion for the outdoors is prominent in the many hours of video he has taken. He volunteers in community events mentoring and teaching about outdoor recreation in order to encourage others. He continues to share his experiences through his photos and videos hoping to inspire viewers.

Forrest Gump is a fuzzy Red Golden from Tennessee and is the real show stopper in the group. First son to Mary and Zach, his love of Turkeys started at 8 weeks old when he joined along for Mary's single season Turkey Slam. Forrest quickly becomes the camp favorite with his dopey smile and openness to snuggle any stranger. He is now 2 years old and no matter what hunting season it is, where Mary and Zach go, Forrest Gump goes!

