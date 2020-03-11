This Week on Shooting USA – The President’s 100

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s the premier match of the Camp Perry Nationals, The President’s 100, with more than a thousand rifle shooters on the line. The goal is shooting to be one of 100 best that awards the President’s 100 tab for service members and can lead to the shoot-off to find the year’s top rifleman at 200, 300, and 600 yards.

Plus, the history of the M1 Garand that won WW II and continues in competition more than 80 years after adoption by the US Army.

Then IDPA makes it a priority to invite women to shoot for training and competition.

And John Paul explains parallax and what to do with that knob. More Info…

