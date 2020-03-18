This Week on Shooting USA – The USPSA Limited and Carry Optics

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Two of the most popular USPSA Divisions are the Limited, with iron sights, and the newer Carry Optics Division, using mini-red dot sights designed for concealed carry. It’s an exciting pairing on the same stages of fire for the Nationals in Utah.

Plus, the Russian RPD light machinegun that was designed to defeat the Nazis, but quickly became the choice of America’s Enemies around the globe.

And the CMP promotes marksmanship bringing hundreds of juniors to the firing lines at Camp Perry. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On the Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

While You’re Home:

We’re ready to entertain you with your choice of four airings starting on Wednesday Night and with three airings on Sportsman Canada, all this week.

But there’s more coming: We’re currently collecting new products that were intended to be released at the NRA Annual Meeting and Show before it was canceled. So we’re stepping in and making sure you will get to see the newest guns and gear on our show next month. Things you need to know about as gun sales across the country are off the charts, and ammo is selling out fast.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shootingusa

Jim

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America's Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com