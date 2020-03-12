Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Looking for an easy performance upgrade for your AR-15 rifle. Palmetto State Armory has a sale running on the Toolcraft Premium 5.56 Nickel Boron BCG with a Carpenter 158 Bolt for just $89.99. That is 40% OFF and you save over $60.00 on a top-quality drop-in part.

ToolCraft Premium Carpenter 158 BCG with Nickel Boron coated finish. Nickel Boron Finish

Milspec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt

Shot Peened Bolt

Mag particle inspected

Gas Key Hardened to USGI Specifications

Gas Key Grade 8 Hardened Fasteners

Gas Key Staked Per Mil-Spec

Tool Steel Extractor

Extractor Spring

Extractor O-ring Insert

ToolCraft Logo

PA-15 Engraving BCG has the ToolCraft Logo and PA-15 engraved on to the side of the BCG.

The ToolCraft Premium Carpenter BCG is well-reviewed:

