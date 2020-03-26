Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Trijicon 1×25 MRO 2 MOA Adjustable Red Dot with Mount (model AC32068) on sale for $399.99. If you have been saving up $$ to buy your first Trijicon this is a great place to start as this model works on a variety of weapon styles from ARs to shotguns. The mount retails for $45.00 all by itself. As always you can check prices online here, over here and here.

The Trijicon MRO (Miniature Rifle Optic) is a sealed miniature reflex sight intended for use on rifles, carbines and shotguns to provide fast target acquisition. The large aperture and tapered light path maximizes the viewing area and allows for better situational awareness and fast target engagement – especially from non-standard shooting positions. Features: Large Viewing Area

Adjustable Brightness Settings

Ambidextrous Brightness Control

Easy-to-Set Adjusters

Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Housing

Surface-Flush Adjusters

Waterproof to 30 Meters (100 Ft.)

Single Lithium Battery Combine all this with the ambidextrous brightness controls, sub-flush adjusters, advanced lens coatings and the fully sealed, waterproof, hard anodized forged 7075-T6 housing and you have the ultimate mini reflex sight on the market.

The Trijicon 1×25 MRO 2 MOA Adjustable Red Dot is well-reviewed:

