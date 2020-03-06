Virginia: Gun Bills Slowly Move Out of Conference Committee

Opinion

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Several bills moved out of conference this week:

HB 2 Firearm transfers; criminal history record information checks, penalty. This bill was amended by the Senate to only require background checks on the sale of firearms, loaning a firearm to a friend or neighbor, or giving a firearm as a gift would not require a background check. Today, the Conference Committee recommended that the Senate Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute (Senate Version of the bill) be accepted to resolve the matter under disagreement. 03/05/20 House: Conference report agreed to by House (54-Y 44-N) The Senate still needs to vote.

SB 70 Firearm transfers; criminal history record information check, penalty. No conference report has been provided but it is expected to be the same result as HB2.

HB 1499 Virginia Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund; created. The Senate version of the bill removed all references to “gun violence” and simply created the “Virginia Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund. Today, the Conference Committee recommended that the Senate Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute be rejected and that the engrossed House bill be accepted to resolve the matter, which reinserts all references to “gun violence” as it was introduced. 03/05/20 House: Conference report agreed to by House (64-Y 34-N) The Senate Still needs to vote.

Today the Senate agreed to the House amendments to the companion bill of HB 1499, SB248, on a vote of (23-Y 17-N) which now put both bills in the same status.

HB 812 Handguns; limitation on purchases, penalty. (Handgun rationing). The Senate amended this bill to include an exemption for concealed handgun permit holders as the Senate version included. Today, the Conference Committee recommended that the Senate Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute be accepted to resolve the matter. 03/05/20 House: Conference report agreed to by House (51-Y 48-N). The Senate still needs to vote.

SB 69 Handguns; limitation on purchases, penalty. The Conference Committee recommended that the House Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute be rejected and that the Senate engrossed bill (that included the exemption for concealed handgun permit holders) be accepted to resolve the matter under disagreement. 03/05/20 House: Conference report agreed to by House (52-Y 47-N). The Senate still needs to vote.

SB 71 Firearms; possession on school property. No conference report has been presented.

SB 263 Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence, effective date. The House had amended this bill to remove all references to NRA Certified Training as an acceptable demonstration of competence in addition to removing the option for online training. The House had already accepted the Senates changes to the companion bill which had added NRA Certified Training back to the bill and only removed the online training option. The Conference Committee recommended the original Senate bill. This means that both versions now includes NRA Certified Training as an option for demonstrating competence. The House approved the conference report yesterday. The Senate has not voted.

SB 64 Paramilitary activities; penalty. Provides that a person is guilty of unlawful paramilitary activity if such person brandishes a firearm or any air or gas-operated weapon or any object similar in appearance while assembled with one or more persons with the intent of intimidating any person or group of persons with any firearm, any explosive or incendiary device, or any components or combination thereof. Such unlawful paramilitary activity is punishable as a Class 5 felony. 03/05/20 House substitute agreed to by Senate (21-Y 19-N)

The Session is nearing its end. Expect the Senate to vote on the conference reports.





