USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a crazy low price on the Vortex Crossfire 1X Red Dot Sight at just $119.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code “Crossfire” at check out. That is a great price when compared to the same product here or here where the discount-kings at Amazon can not beat this price.

The Crossfire is a no-nonsense sight at a no-nonsense price for darn near any application, and when your AR-15, shotgun, or rimfire needs a simple point of aim and none of the frills, the Crossfire should be at the top of your list. The 2 MOA dot is quick to acquire in close-quarters, while remaining fine enough to promote pin-point accuracy at extended range. With a 50000 hr battery life and night-vision compatibility at the lowest two settings, the Crossfire red dot will keep working in a variety of conditions. Features: Parallax free setting Multi-coated – increase light transmission with multiple anti-reflective coatings on all air-to-glass surfaces 11 level of brightness Night-vision compatibility Unlimited eye relief Multi-height mount

Series/Collection: CrossFire

Magnification: 1x

Reticle Type: 2 MOA Dot

Material: Rubber

Finish: Anodized Matte

Color: Black

For Use With: AR-15 Shotgun

Length: 2-1/2″

Weight: 5.2 oz

Includes: Durable Rubber Cover, T10 Torx Wrench, CR-2032 Battery, Lower 1/3 Co-Witness Mount, Low Height Mount

Battery Type: CR2032 Lithium

Adjustment Range: 100 MOA Windage and Elevation

Adjustment Graduation: 1 MOA In addition to just plain looking awesome, the included skeletonized lower 1/3 co-witness mount provides a rock-solid and extremely lightweight platform.

.

