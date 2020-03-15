Walther Q4 Steel Frame Pistol, Tabletop & Range Video Reviews

By Graham Baates

YouTube personality, Graham Baates, gives us a video review of the Walther Q4 SF Pistol.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The latest evolution of the PPQ line has been released, the Walther Q4 Steel Frame (SF) Pistol. Walther's PPQ series of pistols redefined what consumers should expect from a handgun. Fit and finish that was ready for duty, ergonomics that pay attention to the human hand, and a striker-fired trigger that for other manufacturers inspired aftermarket fixes to nasty triggers we had all just come to expect. When Walther released the Q5 Match Steel Frame they bucked the trend for lightweight and instead focused on the benefits of a heavier pistol. Those benefits mostly center around reduced perceived recoil and the effects can be seen in this quick comparison video of the Walther Q4 TAC and Walther Q4 SF being rapidly fired by two different shooters.

When I first learned of the Q4 SF I wondered both why and how. Why would someone want the heft of an all-steel gun if it wasn't entirely for competition purposes? How did Walther do it? Was it simply a chop of the Q5 Match SF? I learned that this is NOT a chop job, and in fact involved a rebalancing of the frame. Was this necessary? No, but did Walther take the opportunity to further advance the design? Yes. Take a look at the tabletop video below to get a better idea of the engineering and manufacturing that has gone into the Q4 SF.

By building the frame from a block of steel the weight of the Q4 Steel Frame is more than 50% higher than a standard polymer-frame pistol. The ergonomics in my very subjective opinion have also improved. Perhaps more attention was paid during the design, or maybe the engineers were able to take things further since the frame is being CNC'd from a block of steel rather than simply squirting polymer into a mold.

Regardless of the why, the Q4 TAC is a piece of firearm art. Much in the way a German sports car carries a premium because it delivers a premium, so too promises the Q4 Steel Frame.

We hit the range with the Walther Q4 Steel Frame for our standard battery of tests. Full-Mag +1, “What's For Dinner?” and some practical accuracy. With the dramatic change in weight over your normal 4″ pistol we were curious as to how the Q4 SF would handle the various loads from , “What's For Dinner?”. We didn't expect any reliability issues, but really wanted to experience what it's like to shoot a 4″ pistol that weighs nearly 40 ounces. See the results below.

Specifications for the Walther Q4 Steel Frame Pistol below were pulled directly from the product web page:

Walther Q4 Steel Frame Pistol

MODEL: 2830019

CALIBER: 9MM

BARREL LENGTH: 4″

TRIGGER PULL: 5.6 LBS

TRIGGER TRAVEL: 0.4″

CAPACITY: 15 RDS

OVERALL LENGTH: 7.4″

HEIGHT: 5.4″

SAFETY: 3 AUTO

WIDTH: 1.3″

WEIGHT EMPTY: 39.7 OZ

The weight may not be the most attractive for concealed carry, but as a duty gun, or competition model I could see the Q4 Steel Frame really shinning. If you are comfortable hauling a little extra weight then we've proven this pistol will not let you down. I can even see some 1911 traditionalists converting to the Q4 Steel Frame and there's no reason for them not to. The weight and feel of an all-steel pistol and crisp trigger and reset that 1911 fans have grown to love, but with increased capacity and ergonomics. Did Walther just go after the 1911 market with a double-stack striker-fired gun?

About Graham Baates

“Graham Baates” is a pen name used by a 15-year active Army veteran who spent most of his time in the tactical side of the Intelligence community including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Post-Army Graham spent some time in the local 3-Gun circuit before becoming a full-time NRA Certified defensive handgun instructor and now works as an industry writer while curating a YouTube channel on the side. Visit Graham on Youtube .