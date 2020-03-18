WOOX Partners with GoWild Ecommerce Platform

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- WOOX has an axe to grind: The outdoor gear company is out to prove outdoor gear can be both beautifully crafted and functional. As it seeks to expand its reach for the WOOX collection of quality cutlery, firearms stocks and outdoor accessories, it is partnering with the rapidly expanding outdoor eCommerce and social platform, GoWild.

“WOOX was founded on a passion for perfection,” said WOOX Director, Danilo Minelli. “We love nothing more than creating aesthetically pleasing, practical and sustainable products that will last not only for the job today but for the task of the next generation. These are products that will stand the test of time, and become family heirlooms.”

With a focus on heirloom-level quality, Minelli and his team see the value in reaching a community of passionate consumers. Minelli chose to partner with GoWild due to the company’s rapidly expanding and active audience.

“We didn’t just build a social platform and tack on eCommerce to make a buck,” said Brad Luttrell, the Cofounder, CEO of GoWild. “We designed our platform to facilitate great discussion and research. GoWild helps our passionate audience’s pursuit of the perfect piece of equipment. And we take a lot of pride in the product’s ability to showcase long-tenured brands, and young family built brands like WOOX.”

WOOX’s products will be added to the GoWild network of more than 330,000 SKUs, allowing GoWild members to not only explore and review products but share their experience with WOOX’s line of axes, knives, stocks and more with the community.

“This is a really unique blend of social media and commerce,” Minelli said. “When you see the passion and engagement within this platform, it’s a no brainer. We look forward to being a part of the conversation and building our brand within this community.”

Learn more about WOOX at wooxstore.com. Download GoWild at downloadgowild.com.

WOOX makes high quality outdoor products and explorer accessories for the future. With cutting-edge technology, products that go beyond simple rifle accessories, and a passionate group of technology enthusiasts who have made it their life’s mission to bring the outdoor industry forward.

For more information, please visit www.wooxstore.com