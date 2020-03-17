Purchase Xtreme-S Trigger Group for Beretta 92 Series & Get 2 92/96 Mags Free CODE

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Beretta has a make your won package deal exclusively for readers of AmmoLand News. Get two FREE Beretta 92/96 magazines when you buy an Xtreme-S Trigger Group upgrade kit for your Beretta 92 Series. You can save up to $84.00 with a coupon code at check out.

To make this deal work you need to add the following Xtreme-S Trigger Group for Beretta 92 Series Kit to your cart then pick two (2) of any 92/96 gun magazines at the following links. Once in your cart, you can apply the coupon code “TRGR“. Check out our cart check image to see how we did it.

Add the performance of the new 92X Performance to your Beretta 92 series pistols with this new trigger group kit Xtreme S, specifically designed to reduce the weight of pull on the trigger thanks to the special DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating on all the main parts and the new springs kit to ensure optimal performance on all parts.

Xtreme-S Trigger Group for Beretta 92 Series Deal Cart Check 03/17/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!