USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmansguide.com has 1000 rounds of GECO, .380 ACP, 95 Grain, FMJ, ammunition in stock and on sale for $213.79 for Buyer-Club members and it ships FREE. That is $0.213 a round and a decent price for .380 as compared to prices here.

With GECO® Ammo, you get over 100 years of development and production experience in every round. Key Specifications Item Number: 293837 Mfg. Number: 270540050 UPC: 4000294177057 Caliber: .380 ACP Bullet Weight: 95 grain Bullet Style: FMJ Muzzle Velocity: 984 FPS Muzzle Energy: 204 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 50 Hit the range and order today!

