10.5″ .300BLK Aero Precision Upper Receiver 12″ Quantum Rail $255.99 -CODE No BCDG/CH

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Pickett's Mills has an exclusive offer for AmmoLand News readers, a 10.5″ Aero Precision Upper Receiver with an Aero 12″ Quantum Rail in .300 Blackout caliber for just $255.00 after coupon code “AMMOLAND20” at check out. (note the code gets you 20% off almost everything at Picketts) For AR rifle builders wanting to try out the .300 caliber here is a crazy cheap way to get your start with some super high-quality Aero Precision built parts. Check parts prices over here, here or here or online here and you will see why this is a great buy. Note there is no BCG or charging handle included in this price but you can add to the product before jumping to cart.

10.5″ Aero Precision .300 Blackout AR15 Upper Receiver. This item is assembled in our facility and features an Aero Precision forged Upper Receiver, 12″ Aero Precision MLOK Quantum Rail . Our uppers are built with great care using the highest quality materials and test fired prior to shipping. Specifications: Aero Precision Flat Top Receiver

Feed ramps on the barrel extension and upper.

10.5″ 4150 CMV Barrel with Phosphate finish.

Chambered in .300 Blackout

.750″ diameter at gas block

5/8-24 Thread Pattern

Steel Low profile gas block with carpenter 158 screws

Pistol length gas system

KAK Industries Flash Can Muzzle Device

12″ Aero Precision Quantum MLOK Rail *Does not include bolt carrier group and charging handle but they can be added at check out!

Related Video, Not Exact Same Products:

300BLK Aero Precision Upper Receiver 12 Quantum Rail Deal Cart Check

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!