Aero Precision AR-15 Complete Lower Receiver Parts Kit – $50.99 Limit 5 Per Household

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale on top quality AR-builders' AR-15 Complete Lower Receiver Parts Kit from Aero Precision for just $50.99. There is a Limit 5 per household. As of the time this was posted quantities exceeding 5 will not allow checkout. Check prices here or even here.

The Aero Precision AR-15 Standard Lower Parts Kit includes everything you need to assemble a stripped lower receiver. MIL-SPEC dimensions and coatings ensure the highest quality and correct component interface. Kit includes: Takedown/pivot spring

Takedown/pivot detent

Trigger/hammer pin

Takedown pin

Pivot pin

Bolt catch

Bolt catch spring

Bolt catch buffer

Bolt catch roll pin

Safety selector

Safety selector spring

Safety selector detent

Buffer retainer

Buffer retainer spring

Trigger guard

Trigger guard roll pin

A2 pistol grip

Pistol grip screw

Pistol grip lock washer

Trigger spring

Trigger spring Hammer spring

Disconnector spring

Magazine catch body

Magazine catch spring

Magazine catch button

Hammer

Trigger And last but not least a Disconnector.

How to do it Videos.

Aero Precision AR-15 Complete Lower Receiver Parts Kit Deal Cart Check

