USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale on top quality AR-builders' AR-15 Complete Lower Receiver Parts Kit from Aero Precision for just $50.99. There is a Limit 5 per household. As of the time this was posted quantities exceeding 5 will not allow checkout. Check prices here or even here.
The Aero Precision AR-15 Standard Lower Parts Kit includes everything you need to assemble a stripped lower receiver. MIL-SPEC dimensions and coatings ensure the highest quality and correct component interface.
Kit includes:
- Takedown/pivot spring
- Takedown/pivot detent
- Trigger/hammer pin
- Takedown pin
- Pivot pin
- Bolt catch
- Bolt catch spring
- Bolt catch buffer
- Bolt catch roll pin
- Safety selector
- Safety selector spring
- Safety selector detent
- Buffer retainer
- Buffer retainer spring
- Trigger guard
- Trigger guard roll pin
- A2 pistol grip
- Pistol grip screw
- Pistol grip lock washer
Trigger spring
- Hammer spring
- Disconnector spring
- Magazine catch body
- Magazine catch spring
- Magazine catch button
- Hammer
- Trigger
And last but not least a Disconnector.
Aero Precision AR-15 Complete Lower Receiver Parts Kit – $50.99 Limit 5 Per Household
How to do it Videos.
Aero Precision AR-15 Complete Lower Receiver Parts Kit Deal Cart Check
