Affordable Redhead Premier Target -Now Available in 20 Gauge!

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Versatile, affordable and designed with clay shooters in mind, the CZ Redhead Premier Target line now features a 20-Gauge option, too!

With a stock design and weight intended for sport and competition rather than field use, the CZ Redhead Premier Target Over-and-Under 20GA features 30-inch barrels, auto ejectors, a mechanical selectable trigger and five extended choke tubes. Specifically designed to crush clay targets, the Redhead Premier Target 20GA comes fitted with a unique Monte Carlo stock that quickly and easily aligns the gun on your shoulder while keeping your head up to see the targets.

Add to that a healthy right-hand palm swell and a stepped rib designed for rising trap targets, the Redhead Premier Target 20 GA is the perfect choice for those who want to own a true target gun at an affordable price.

The Redhead Premier Target's laser-cut checkering is nice and deep for a firm hold, and a solid mid-rib gives it a classy look. The new Redhead Premier Target 20-gauge offering is the perfect choice for those younger and smaller-statured shooters who are uncomfortable with 12-gauge recoil.

Redhead Premier Target 20GA Specs:

SKU: 06458

Gauge: 20

Chamber: 2 ¾” – 3″

Barrel length: 30″

Weight: 7 lbs.

Overall Length: 48.25″

Barrel Finish: Gloss Black Chrome

Receiver Finish: Silver Satin Chrome

Rib: 10 mm raised stepped vent

Chokes: 5 Extended Black

Trigger: Single

Ejector/Extractor: Ejector

Stock Material: Turkish Walnut

Stock Style: Monte Carlo

Length of Pull: 14 ¾”

MSRP: $1430

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA's Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM.