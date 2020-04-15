Albert Montanez Joins Shell Shock Technologies as its Newest Sponsored Shooter

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology, and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, is pleased to announce it has signed Albert Montanez as its newest sponsored shooter. Shell Shock Technologies will be supplying Montanez with its NAS3 cases for his competitions in 2020.

“I have a lot of big matches to attend this year and I knew that Shell Shock Technologies would be a perfect fit for the division that I am running this season (PCC). I’m excited to educate my fellow competitive shooters about the benefits of using their NAS3 cases during matches,” commented Montanez.

In March 2017 a fellow shooter invited Montanez to watch a local USPSA match. He fell in love with the sport and has been competitive shooting ever since. He has previously competed in the Master Class in Open Division and A Class in PCC Division. Montanez is transitioning to fully compete in the PCC Division in USPSA for 2020. He can be seen competing next at the Texas State Open Championship 2020, to be held in Rosenberg, Texas, June 26 – 27, 2020.

About Shell Shock Technologies NAS3 Cases:

NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger) and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com