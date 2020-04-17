American Suppressor Association Tax Day Raffle Underway!

ATLANTA, GA – On this day, formerly known as Tax Day, we remember a time when Americans used to storm post offices across the country to send their taxes off to Uncle Sam. Tax Day might be postponed, but the American Suppressor Association is still hard at work!

At the American Suppressor Association, we believe that the National Firearms Act = Taxation Without Justification! That’s why, for years, we have led the charge to get rid of the unjustified tax.

Help us fight the Man by using some of your tax refund on a raffle ticket (or a hundred) to support ASA’s campaign to end the taxation of suppressors! Consider it an investment in a brighter future. And hey, you could win one of three incredible prizes in the process (all tax stamps included)!

Visit www.ASARaffle.com to buy your tickets now!

The fine print (Terms & Conditions):

1) Prize winners must be US citizens, at least 21 years of age, that have made one (1) or more qualifying entries by purchasing raffle ticket(s) during the eligibility period; or other qualifying entries as may be specified below.

2) All federal, state and local laws apply. Must be a resident of one of the 42 states that allow private ownership of suppressors to win suppressor prizes. Void where prohibited by law.

3) Firearms and suppressor prizes will be transferred through a federally licensed dealer in accordance with Federal law.

4) Suppressor winners must utilize a “Powered by Silencer Shop” affiliated dealer to receive their suppressor in order to have the $200 NFA Transfer Tax paid for by Silencer Shop.

5) Any transfer fees for firearms, suppressors, or other prizes imposed by the winner’s chosen dealer are the responsibility of the winner.

6) Prizes are not transferable and no substitutions, cash or otherwise, will be allowed.

7) Odds of winning will vary by the number of entries received.

8) Winners will be selected at random and will be contacted directly to claim a prize in the order selected. Eligible entrants will be assigned a ticket number or numbers based on their number of eligible entries. The numbers selected at random will determine the winners. The winner’s name/location will be published on the ASA’s website and on our social media pages (Facebook and Instagram).

9) If the winner fails to claim their prize within 72 hours of being notified, the prize is forfeited, and another winner will be selected. ASA is not responsible or liable for inability to contact winners due to incorrect contact information supplied or failure of winner to respond to communications, or ASA’s failure to receive such responses regardless of cause. ASA’s obligation is limited to making good faith efforts to contact winners.

10) Membership dues, entries, raffle tickets and donations to ASA are non-refundable once submitted. Any entries or donations paid in connection with this contest that is declined, rejected, returned for NSF, refunded, canceled, disputed or otherwise not made will result in removal of the member/entrants chances to win a prize.

11) The American Suppressor Association is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association. Donations, gifts and membership dues are not tax-deductible.

12) ASA makes no claim regarding the actual value of any prize and is not responsible for the accuracy of any value estimate provided by prize donors or anyone else. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price listed for production items which may be purchasable for a lower amount. ASA does not guarantee the accuracy of the prize descriptions published. ASA makes no warranty as to merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, suitability or condition of the prizes. Prizes subject to change without notice.

13) Privacy: ASA may share the names and email addresses of contest participants with partners and affiliate companies that are participating in this contest. Financial and/or physical address information will not be shared. Information collected by ASA may also be used for membership and other contacts or mailings and, in the case of winners, to contact winners and deliver prizes.

14) NO PURCHASE NECESSARY: To receive an eligible entry without purchase, send a letter containing name, address, telephone number and email address to American Suppressor Association, ATTN: April 2020 Raffle, 6085 Lake Forrest Drive, Suite 200A, Atlanta, GA 30328. All mailed requests must be received no later than Friday, April 24, 2020, 5:00 pm EST to be eligible. Limit one entry per household. The ASA is not liable for entries lost or not received. Due to legal restrictions, physical raffle tickets cannot be sent through the mail. Entrants will receive an email confirmation of entry.

About The American Suppressor Association

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. We exist for one reason and one reason only: to fight for pro-suppressor reform nationwide. The ability of the American Suppressor Association to fight for pro-suppressor reform is tied directly to our ability to fundraise.

Since the ASA’s formation in 2011, 3 states have legalized suppressor ownership and 18 states have legalized suppressor hunting. Much of this would not have happened without your support. For more information on how you can join us in the fight to help protect and expand your right to own and use suppressors, visit www.AmericanSuppressorAssociation.com.