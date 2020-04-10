Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide is taking pre-orders on 1000 Rounds Wolf, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain, steel case Ammunition with a Member Price of just $137.74 with FREE shipping. That is $0.137 a unit round, and that folks… is a crazy cheap price for 9mm ammo today, even for steel case. It is always a gamble placing pre-orders as you never know when orders can come back canceled but at this price, it is so worth the chance at some disappointment.

Since its inception, Wolf® has been the leader in top-quality ammo at an affordable price. Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 714578

Mfg. Number: 919WFMJ

UPC Number: 645611300967

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 1,150 FPS

Muzzle Energy: NA

Case Type: Polymer-coated steel

Primer Type: Berdan, non-reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 50 Bullets feature a lead core and bi-metal jacket, meaning they WILL attract magnets.

