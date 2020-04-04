Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has 500 round boxes of Aguila 22LR Super Standard Velocity 40grain Solid Point Ammunition for just $29.98 each box. That is $0.259 each a round. A decent price as compared to the same product here or here.

KILL MORE BULL’S-EYES. These high-velocity rounds are perfect for target shooting or plinking and provide tight groupings. The copper-plated bullet provides excellent accuracy, consistent performance, and smooth cycling. Specifications Cartridge 22 Long Rifle

Quantity 50rd

Grain Weight 40 Grains

Muzzle Velocity 1255 Feet Per Second

Muzzle Energy 140 Foot Pounds

Bullet Style Plated Round Nose

Lead Free No

Velocity Rating Supersonic You must be 21 years or older to order ammunition. Ammunition must ship UPS ground. Due to safety considerations and legal/regulatory reasons, Ammunition may not be returned. Please check local laws before ordering. By ordering this Ammunition, you certify you are of legal age and satisfy all federal, state and local legal/regulatory requirements to purchase this Ammunition.

Aguila 22LR Super Std Velocity 40gr Solid Point Ammunition 500rds $29.98

