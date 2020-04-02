At Home, on the Street, by Day, and by Night – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A.– (Ammoland.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Jeff Street joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (21-minute audio)

It is cold and dark outside, but you’re going to work. You start your car from inside your home. A few minutes later, you walk outside and open the car door. A car drives down your driveway and blocks you in. Two men get out wearing masks, and one of them has a gun pointed at you. They tell you to give them your keys. You run back toward your house, and they shoot you. You fall to the ground.

You have your concealed carry permit. You’re armed. You present your firearm from under your coat and shoot your attackers. They run away. You limp back into the house and call 911. EMTs take you to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening leg wound. You also give the police a description of your attackers and their car.

All three of your attackers are arrested after a short car chase.

You hear someone beating on your house. A moment later you hear your front door being smashed in. It is just before midnight. You grab your gun, walk out of your bedroom and stay at the top of your stairs. A stranger is coming up the stairs and the stranger has a handgun pointed at you.

You shoot the armed intruder several times. He drops his gun, and you shout for help. Your roommates call the police.

Weeks later, the district attorney says you had every right to shoot your attacker.

Charlotte, NC- five teens try to rob woman at night at atm

You drive up to the ATM after midnight. A second later five men are around your car and they try all the doors. One of them is banging on your drivers side window and shouting for you to get out of your car. You’re a woman alone against five men, but you’re armed. You put your hand on your gun, roll down your window, and shoot your nearest attacker.

The men run. You drive away and call the police. The police arrest your wounded attack a block away.

Our defender had her firearm, and a concealed carry permit.

Carjacking witness

You’re walking into a convenience store in broad daylight on friday afternoon. Three men pull up in an SUV and point a gun at a man pumping gas. The robber also points his gun at you..and shoots at you.

You’re armed. You move, present your gun, and fire back. Your attacker falls and you stop shooting. The attacker’s accomplices jump back in their car and drive away. You walk into the convenience store and call the police.

EMTs take your attacker to the hospital with a life threatening head wound.

