Below the Radar: The Urban Progress Act of 2020

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Omnibus bills are often tools that can be used for all sorts of mischief. They end up being behemoths that nobody can really read, much less understand, in time to make an informed vote. That means all sorts of stuff can be slipped in there… and to paraphrase what Nancy Pelosi once said, you don’t find out what’s in there until it’s passed.

HR 6318, The Urban Progress Act, introduced by Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL), is one of those omnibus bills. The good news is, it’s been recently introduced, and with the text online, we can locate the problematic aspects of this bill, and expose them to the disinfectant of sunlight.

One thing to note: This bill has been referred to nine committees. In addition to the House Judiciary Committee, eight others will get a bite at this bill. That’s a lot of chefs in the kitchen. But one portion should be of particular note: Title III, titled “Common Sense Gun Violence Prevention.”

It includes a host of measures. Some are intended to address “gun trafficking” (for which there are already strict laws). While the tough penalties already on the books for such crimes (a 1999 NRA calculation is available here for loyal Ammoland readers to use in educating others) are all too rarely used, especially in places like Chicago (which Kelly represents) and Philadelphia, where violent crime and homicide occur far too often, Kelly is now seeking a host of punishments and infringements on those who are not committing the crimes.

Kelly also wants a “public health” report – and you can bet who would be writing that report: Anti-Second Amendment extremists using their status as doctors to attack our rights. It’s the old Violence Policy Center playbook.

Kelly’s bill also adds new disqualifications, some of which are so nebulous as to be landmines for those already owning firearms. While it does have provisions to make sure all disqualifying convictions are in the National Instant Check System, it also permits an indefinite waiting period for delays (from the current three business day limit). All in all, hidden in this omnibus bill are some real attacks on our rights.

The thing is, we know what the biggest problems are, crime-wise, with these areas. Much of the violence is driven by gangs, often fighting over turf for their illicit activities. As we learned from Project Exile, the application of certain federal laws can do far more to reduce crime than new restrictions on our rights.

Put it this way, the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act and the STOP Straw Purchasers Act would probably make far more of a dent in the amount of violent crime suffered by Chicago than Kelly’s proposals. If you want the results, that is.

Kelly doesn’t, though. She’s sponsored or co-sponsored a number of anti-Second Amendment bills, including the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act and the Disarm Hate Act. Given that her clear intention is to use crime in Chicago as an excuse to infringe upon the rights of millions, Second Amendment supporters need to contact their Representative and Senators and politely urge them to oppose HR 6318, and to instead support the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act and the STOP Straw Purchasers Act.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.