Big Horn Armory Announce Daily Giveaway in April, Extends Tax Return Promotion

Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, will be giving away a BHA branded T-shirt every day from April 1 – 30, 2020.

BHA is not your average gun manufacturer. Founded in 2008 to design a Browning type lever action gun, chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum, they build guns that give them a reason to jump out of bed in the morning, and for them, that means the bigger the better. The first gun to start shipping in Sept. 2012 was the Model 89, the first readily available lever action in .500 S&W Magnum. BHA was so enamored with the power of the 500 Smith & Wesson in a rifle, that they decided to keep going big with their latest project, the AR500. Whether it’s packing 36,800 ft. lbs. of energy in a lever-action, or building the most powerful AR on the market, BHA’s goal is to give the customer the biggest bang for their buck.

As the COVID-19 pandemic situation continues to develop, BHA hopes that you and your loved ones remain healthy and safe. Hopefully, these difficult times will pass quickly for all of us.

Big Horn Armory remains open. Our manufacturing, customer service, and shipping departments are fully operational at this time. We will let you know of status changes as they may develop. The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, and community are critically important. We are implementing CDC recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace while continuing to provide employment for our team members. We are all in this together.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.