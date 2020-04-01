Blackhawk Adds New Fits to A.R.C. Holster Line

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in the law enforcement and military equipment realm for over 20 years, announced today that it has expanded its line of Appendix Reversible Carry (A.R.C) Inside the Waistband (IWB) holsters with new models compatible for today’s most popular concealed carry pistols. The new A.R.C. IWB holsters are now available for use with the SIG P365, SIG P356XL, Glock 48 and Smith & Wesson EZ 9/380 pistols.

The A.R.C. IWB holsters have been designed to offer a deep concealment solution. With its fully reversible design, users now have multiple carry options in one holster model. The A.R.C. IWB holster is constructed of a soft, yet durable injection-molded polymer material for all-day comfort and concealment. As functional as it is comfortable, the holster design provides users with ambidextrous options for appendix carry.

Each holster is packaged with two cant and ride height adjustment belt clips for 1.5- and 1.75-inch belts. For further customization, a passive retention detent with adjustment screws allows users to vary the amount of friction for personalized firearm security. With its low-cut design, the A.R.C. IWB can be used in conjunction with pistols featuring rear-mounted red dot sights. The A.R.C. IWB is also compatible with both compact and full-size pistol models and now includes fits for over 25 semi-automatic firearms.

“The focus of the A.R.C. IWB holster has always been based on versatility and comfort,” said Willie Vernon, Senior Director of Marketing for Blackhawk. “With its ability to accommodate both left and right-handed shooters as well multiple forms of concealed carry placement, the A.R.C. IWB can be customized for each individual user. For those seeking a deep concealment option that won’t hamper their daily movements, the A.R.C IWB won’t disappoint.”

For more information on the new A.R.C. IWB models or to view Blackhawk’s complete line of concealment holsters visit https://blackhawk.com/a-r-c-inside-the-waistband-holster.

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.