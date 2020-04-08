Bloomberg Starts Virtual Voter Registration During COVID-19 Shutdown

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- At a time in America where citizens are staying home, reassessing what's truly important to them and dealing with all the challenges of the COVID-19 quarantine, Bloomberg's anti-gun groups are busy doing something else. Instead of helping the country heal, these anti-gunners are sowing discontent and working to undermine democracy by permitting a predicated 100,000 new voters to register in Florida online.

On paper, this proposition sounds fine – even great. With the shutdown in place, it's impossible for some people to register to vote in traditional ways. The problem lies with the forces at work behind the push and their very obvious ulterior motives. Students Demand Action, Mom's Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety, all mouthpieces for Bloomberg's anti-gun rhetoric, are making the push as part of an effort to register anti-gun deep blue democrats and illegal immigrants. Both in an effort to intentionally artificially shift the local demographics, and subvert the will of the local legal citizenry.

Though the anti-gun argument may have seemed purely academic to many Floridians until the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, with the potential threat of police being unable to render assistance looming, the arguments surrounding the need for guns is no longer a hypothetical one.

But perhaps this push is in good faith, and representative of the collective will of the people of Florida. That might have been the case if the groups behind Flordia's recent anti-gun so-called, “grass-roots” groups weren't 100% funded by Bloomberg and seemingly materialized out of thin air. Breitbart has more details below.

CNN reports that the gun control group is “[focusing] on 13 battleground states and marks the group’s first large-scale effort to use online-only tools to encourage young people to head to the polls.”

Students Demand Action has about 200,000 members, which is approximately 1/25 the size of the NRA’s membership. They planned a big voter registration push for the 2020 Spring semester but had to trade that plan for virtual organizing once schools closed. Two other Bloomberg-affiliated gun control groups — Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety — recently made news by urging governors around the country to ignore Trump Administration guidelines listing gun stores as “essential” businesses. Breitbart News reported Everytown’s John Feinblatt saying, “It’s shameful and nonsensical that the Trump administration has decided to put gun dealers and manufacturers on the same level as police, first responders, hospital workers, and other Americans who are risking everything to save lives during this pandemic. Governors should feel free to ignore this irresponsible advisory and do what’s best for their residents.”

It's almost like Bloomberg is taking advantage of fear, panic and the fact that most Americans are too preoccupied to notice his anti-gun efforts fueling socialist machinations. But that's preposterous. It's not like they take advantage of every single tragedy.

Jim is a freelance writer, editor, and videographer for dozens of publications who loves anything and everything guns. While partial to modern military firearms and their civilian counterparts, he holds a special place in his heart for the greatest battle implement ever devised and other WW2 rifles. When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.