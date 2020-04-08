Breaking: Bernie Sanders Withdraws From 2020 Presidential Race

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In news shocking only to those with a memory shorter than four years, Vermont senator and unabashed socialist, Bernie Sanders has just officially withdrawn from the 2020 presidential race. The news comes after rumors of the Senator's failing health and establishes former Obama administration Vice President Joe Biden as the forerunner.

Second Amendment supporters can rest a little easier, knowing that the man who reportedly believed the Second Amendment didn't apply to modern guns, only muskets is down for the count. Though interesting enough, Google seems to have scrubbed all traces of his infamous quote on the subject. Still, his voting history reveals him as something more dangerous than a open gun-grabber – a political opprtunist. It's why Sanders voted against Universal Background Checks in 1993, but supported the Assault Weapons Ban just a few years later. This is likely because Vermont is a libertarian state, and local popular opinion didn't support background checks, but political spin around evil black rifles was likely stronger.

Now that the Democratic party is obsessed with firearms, Sanders came out in support of banning 3D-printed guns, as well as the most dangerous laws in recent American history – Red Flag Laws.

And while it's undeniable America is in a better place overall with an outspoken Socialist out of the presidential race, Joe Biden is hardly better. Joe, “uncomfortably close to visibly-frightened girls” Biden is a die-hard Democrat with a long history of supporting further gun control in America. And who can forget his brilliant quote suggesting Americans don't need magazine-fed rifles and instead should illegally discharge a shotgun in the air to defend their homes.

Still, any victory is worth celebrating. Especially one that decreases the odds of socialism getting its greedy, ruinous claws into the fabric of our great nation.

Jim is a freelance writer, editor, and videographer for dozens of publications who loves anything and everything guns. While partial to modern military firearms and their civilian counterparts, he holds a special place in his heart for the greatest battle implement ever devised and other WW2 rifles. When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.