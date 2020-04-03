Brownells Gives Chance to Win $10,000 Shopping Spree

Grinnell, IA -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells is calling on its fans to beat that bored-in-the-house, social-distancing blues and earn a chance to win a $10,000 Brownells shopping spree by competing in the Brownells Boredom Buster $10K Challenge.

Contestants can enter by creating funny, entertaining or otherwise extraordinary 2nd-Amendment-related videos and posting them on their personal Instagram accounts between April 2, 2020, and April 16, 2020.

To qualify for a chance to win, videos must meet the following criteria:

No more than 60 seconds long

Must show safe practices

Must be tagged @Brownellsinc

Must use hashtag #BBB10K

After April 16, Brownells will choose the five best videos and allow followers and fans to vote for the winner, who will travel to Brownells for a $10,000 shopping spree.

“We know there are a lot of smart, creative people in the 2A community,” said Brownells Director of Content and Communications Ryan Repp. “We thought this would be a good way to give them a way to overcome boredom and show how much fun and how awesome the Second Amendment lifestyle can be.” Brownells Instram Page – @BrownellsInc

