Bushnell Unveils New Match Pro Riflescope

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, is excited to announce that it will offer a new version of its competition-based riflescope, the Match Pro, sold exclusively through Bushnell.com. Designed to offer an affordable solution for those seeking a precision-made riflescope for rimfire or PRS-style competitions, the Match Pro delivers high-end features at an entry-level price.

At the core of the Bushnell Match Pro is a list of high-end features that would normally be reserved for a riflescope costing considerably more than $499.99. Among these standard features include; a first focal plane optical system, parallax down to 10 yards, locking turrets, tool-less zero reset, an etched glass MIL reticle, and fully multi-coated lenses. Add to it Bushnell’s patented EXO Barrier™ technology that repels unwanted moisture, fog and debris, all while providing protection against scratches, and you have a durable, purpose-built optic ready to take on any course of fire.

“As more and more people enter into the world of long-range precision matches, be it through the NRL22 or PRS, the need for a budget minded scope that doesn’t fall flat on capabilities has never been greater,” said Greg Palkowitsh, riflescope product manager. “The Match Pro riflescope offers the perfect blend of performance and cost, giving shooters all of the features they need while still qualifying for base class and open class competition.”

Standard features on the new Bushnell Match Pro include:

6-24×50 Configuration

30mm Tube

First Focal Plane (FFP)

Locking Turrets with Tool-less Zero Reset

Side Parallax from 10yds to Infinity

10-Mil Locking Turrets with Tactile Clicks

18 Mil of Windage and Elevation Travel

Deploy Mil FFP Etched Glass Reticle

Fully-Multi Coated Optics

EXO Barrier

Both the illuminated and non-illuminated Match Pro models will be available early May. Interested shoppers are encouraged to go to www.bushnell.com/match-pro-riflescope and sign up for updates to stay informed on the new batch of riflescopes. First production samples will be limited, so Bushnell encourages consumers to sign up now in order to make sure they are notified once the riflescopes are available.

For more information on the new Bushnell line of Match Pro riflescopes, along with the company’s full line of binoculars, rangefinders and spotting scopes, visit www.bushnell.com.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 65 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.