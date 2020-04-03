Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a pre-order sale on CCI Blazer Brass Black Label, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain, 500 Rounds in a Bulk Box for $94.99. That is $0.189 a round and a decent price in today's panic market. This is a member price. The expected availability is listed as 4/13/2020.

Bulk Ammo from CCI®, an absolute STEAL of a deal here and now. Hey, regular trips to the range can get expensive. Bargains like this help stretch your shooting dollar to the max. Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 706358

Mfg. Number: 5200BF500

UPC Number: 604544645767

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 1,125 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 323 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer primed, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 500 CCI® Blazer Brass Black Label Ammo is clean, new-production, brass-cased and ready to rock.

