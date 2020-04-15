Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has Chinese Type-56 SKS 7.62X39 Military Surplus Rifles with Spiker Bayonets for only $349.99. These are legitimate mil-surp cosmoline-soaked ex Chicom made inventory and there is nothing pretty about them, but at this price who cares these guns will run. Don't buy just one.

These are authentic Vietnam Era Military Surplus Chinese Type 56 SKS rifles, manufactured at the #26 Jianshe Arsenal factory. This lot of rifles was stored in a neutral country for the last 20 years, so they are able to be imported and available to the public now! Unique, battle-worn characteristics define this classic SKS rifle as they have everything from wear marks, scars, and even some have amazing trench art etched into the wooden stock. These rifles were stored with heavy amounts of cosmoline in order to protect them from rust and other environmental factors over the decades. The rifles come complete with spiker-style bayonets, a ten-round box magazine, and adjustable iron sights. These rifles will vary in condition. The image above represents a range of conditions that are common for these military turn-in SKS rifles. Each rifle is going to be sold as-is and we are not offering hand-picked selections for purchases. All rifles are complete and fully functional but will need to be cleaned thoroughly prior to usage. In regards to the varying condition of the stocks, we have found some with just minor scratches and dings and others with dents, gouges, and cracks caused by battle use and storage. The metal components were very well preserved by the cosmoline, and the functionality will reflect that. Caliber: 7.62x39mm Barrel Length: 20″ Action: Semi-Automatic Frame: Steel Frame w/ Wooden Stock Magazine Capacity: 10rds Magazine Type: Fixed Sights: Adjustable Iron Sights Bayonet: Spike Bayonet

Cleaning Rod: Rifles may or may not come with a cleaning rod, although most do

Condition: Military Turn-In Rifle; Condition Varies Safety Notice: These rifles will all need to be taken apart and cleaned thoroughly before firing. Also please remember that an SKS has a free-floating firing pin, which can cause slam fires if the firing pin is stuck in the outside position. A good rule that everyone should be following is “ALWAYS CHAMBER A FIREARM IN A SAFE DIRECTION”. This is especially important with an SKS as slam firing 10 rounds in an unsafe direction can be catastrophic. We recommend you have your rifle checked by a competent gunsmith before firing.

