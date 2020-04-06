Daily Gun Deals: CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle Conversion Kit +3 Mags $164.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gun guys at Brownells.com are having a sale on CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo rifle conversion kit and three matching 25 round magazines for $164.99 after coupon code “SAE” at check out.  Brownells Edge Members can get free shipping on their entire order.

If you have wanted to convert your AR15 rifle to shoot 22LR but were put off by the high price of conversion kits then here is your chance to get a great kit and start saving when you train. Then check out this page for the latest prices on 22 LR ammo.Buy Now Gun Deals

Use Economical .22 LR Ammo To Practice More & Hone Critical Shooting Skills. Drop-in .22 LR conversion system comes fully assembled and ready to install in any semi-auto AR-15 to help you practice critical shooting skills with economical rimfire ammunition. Helps you concentrate on improving grip, sight alignment, trigger pull, and other skills without burning up expensive centerfire ammo. Simply replace the rifle’s bolt and carrier with the Bravo .22 LR conversion unit, load up the included magazine with round-nose .22 LR ammo, and you're ready to shoot. Precision machined from high-grade stainless steel for reliable function in any mil-spec AR-15 rifle or carbine chambered in 5.56mm NATO, including most gas piston systems.

The CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle Conversion Kit is well-reviewed and easy to install:

Bubba
Member
Bubba

Just used code SAE and saved $15.00. Therefore, the price was only $5.00 more than the price advertised in the Ammoland.com article. Go to https://www.couponcodes.com/brownells-coupons?em=7541071 to find coupon codes.

1 month ago 
1 month ago
esquire
Member
esquire

Wrong Price when you get to Brownell”s its 174.99

3 months ago 
3 months ago
Finnky
Member
Finnky

@esquire – I think this is a zombie article. See comments below, most date from about 5-10 months ago! Somehow I doubt Brownells is running a special sale for that long.

3 months ago 
3 months ago
Dennis Tang
Guest
Dennis Tang

What non HP rounds do you recommend?

8 months ago 
8 months ago
Rock
Guest
Rock

How much lead fowling and burned/unburned powder residue is pushed into the gas port used for the .223/5.56 firing ? .22 LR shells in general are fairly dirty firing.

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Jake
Guest
Jake

From everything I’ve seen, it may foul up after heavy, heavy usage. But if you put some .223/5.56 through it after each or every other, or every third range trip (definitely depends on how much .22lr you send through it), the pressure will blow the fouling right out. You should definitely clean the internals a little bit more thoroughly than you regularly do after the .223 pressure wash. It’s an easy and accepted way to clear the port/tube out easily. If you search the web with “clean an ar gas tube after using 22 conversion,” you’ll find quite a few… Read more »

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Vincent Brady
Guest
Vincent Brady

I purchased one for my M&P and couldn’t be more pleased. Before I was spending about $10 to shoot a 30 round mag. With the kit, less than a dollar to shoot the 25 round .22LR mag. I can spend a lot more fun practice time at the range now. As long as you compensate for the diminished .22LR ballistic characteristics and clean the rifle more frequently, no problems.

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Patrick Ryan Brown
Guest
Patrick Ryan Brown

For just another $150 I can get a brand new S&W M&P 15-22 with a red dot and bag. Not sure I want to make mods to my Mowhawk. I’d be concerned about warranty coverage.

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Finnky
Member
Finnky

Wow another zombie thread pulling to top of comments section – oops, sorry for resurrecting it. Unable to delete comment…

3 months ago 
3 months ago
Grady Blanton
Guest
Grady Blanton

Are these magazines 10 or 25 rounds? I’ll order the kit if they are 25 round magazines.

Thank you,

Grady

10 months ago 
10 months ago
Keith Dorset
Guest
Keith Dorset

25 round. 10 round available for the slave states.

9 months ago 
9 months ago
David
Guest
David

I purchased this kit last week. While I was attempting to clean and oil it prior to installation in my AR I was unable to get the bore of the chamber adapter clean. I was able to remove some copper and lead deposits that were likely left from from test firing. However, despite much effort I was unable to get a large section of the bore smooth as the surface itself is very rough with a circular ring of burrs well ahead of where the bullet would be seated. I was unable to send a patch or Q-Tip through with… Read more »

10 months ago 
10 months ago
John Forrest
Guest
John Forrest

there must be a new model coming out. Classic has them on sale also.

10 months ago 
10 months ago
Bob Campbell
Guest
Bob Campbell

Can the cmmg ar 15 conversion to 22 cal. With the three mags be sent to cal.92647? Thanks Bob

11 months ago 
11 months ago
Randy
Guest
Randy

I got one and it works great. Ran 400 rounds though it in a few hours with hardly a hiccup . Had an occasional jam but I think it was a cheap ammo problem. Paid $16 for 500 rounds. I’m very Glad I got it.

11 months ago 
11 months ago
James
Guest
James

Will this work in an AR 15 pistol that fires 5.56 / 223?

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Jeremy F.
Guest
Jeremy F.

Why wouldnt it?

11 months ago 
11 months ago
Todd M
Guest
Todd M

If you have the Mk57 CmmG it’s a delayed blowback system and the bolts are different. May things fit that won’t work like it’s supposed to For example a Geissele trigger fits int to Mk57 but because Geissele doesn’t make a trigger for the delayed radial blowback platform and when it fails, and it will the warranty is void. Just because it fits doesn’t mean it will work

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Jeremy S
Guest
Jeremy S

Yes that’s what it’s made for, after all 556/ 223 is pretty much a 22-round on steroids

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Keith Dorset
Guest
Keith Dorset

Yes, I’ve used it on one.

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

Will these work in a left handed set up?

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

No. Right handed upper receivers only

1 year ago 
1 year ago
RG
Guest
RG

CMMG also offers a left-hand option if you already have
LH upper.

11 months ago 
11 months ago
jedagi
Guest
jedagi

No but they make left hand kits too

11 months ago 
11 months ago
John Buck
Guest
John Buck

What size mags come with the converter at $164.99?

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Hoplite
Guest
Hoplite

The same 25 round mag that it came with a few years ago when it was over &200.00

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Mike Griffin
Guest
Mike Griffin

Does anyone know if this works with the fostech echo trigger ?

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Jerryr Cope
Guest
Jerryr Cope

I want one

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Scott A Terry
Guest
Scott A Terry

I can’t get it to the discounted price. I tried NCS as promo code

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Lance E Green
Guest
Lance E Green

Will it work if chambered in 223 Wylde?

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Bob
Guest
Bob

Yes, .223 wylde is designed to chamber both .223 & 5.56 and the adaptor is a .223 length case emulator.

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Bob
Guest
Bob

So you want to have .22lr rounds bouncing all over your .223 barrel from a .22lr bolt carrier. I hope your using a junk build rifle before you destroy the accuracy of your favorite rig. BTW, some triggers will not work with rim fire rounds so hopefully yours will if you ordered one already. The accuracy isn’t good as well so don’t think you can go hunt small game with this set up either. Do yourself a favor and build a dedicated .22lr upper using a good multi-cal trigger. Yes it costs money, but it will pay for itself in… Read more »

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Jesse Judkins
Guest
Jesse Judkins

Both .22 lr and 5.56/.223 bullet diameters measure .224 inch. There should be no ” bullet bouncing”. Mine shoots one inch groups at 75 yds. If yours is not accurate it’s due to another reason.

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Bob
Guest
Bob

It doesn’t “bounce around”, the .223 adaptor stays in the chamber while to the rear of it the actual bolt assembly does the work.
It’s ok, before I actually read up on it’s operation I sounded like a complete moron as well.

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Eighty
Guest
Eighty

Atta buddy Bob; self-deprecation is always entertaining.

11 months ago 
11 months ago
Kirk
Guest
Kirk

Either you have zero experience with one of these setups or your experience wasn’t that good. I’ve owned a CMMG conversion for over 10 years and think it is fantastic. I can shoot the Federal Bulk Pack ammo with reasonable accuracy, less than 2″ at 50 yards, and can hit 4″ circles at 100. It isn’t as accurate as my CZ455 Varmint but good enough for a fun afternoon of plinking. After shooting I can drag a bore snake through the barrel, drop my 223 BCG back in, and shoot under an inch at 100 with my reloads. The 22LR… Read more »

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Keith Dorset
Guest
Keith Dorset

The kit works great. My only concern is that light .22 bullets stabilize best in a 1:12-16 twist barrel. That’s where a purpose built upper has an advantage. Still like the kit because it is a lightweight addition to the range bag.

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Grute
Guest
Grute

Should check your math on bullet diameter before you start.

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Jesse Judkins
Guest
Jesse Judkins

Some say 0.223, some say 0.224 on the rim fire. I measured some Green Tag at 0.224. Some cheap Winchester plain lead at 0.223. Bullets for the center fire can be from 0.223 to 0.225. I just measured several brands. The point is that a couple hundred thousandths of an inch generally won’t affect accuracy enough to matter.

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Math
Guest
Math

That’s a non issue really imo it’s best to practice with your main gun using these vs a different 22 rifle

9 months ago 
9 months ago
Al
Guest
Al

Great deal, to bad it has a 25 rd mag. And unsure if it can be purchased with only the 10 rd.

1 year ago 
1 year ago
Tim Delamarter
Guest
Tim Delamarter

The seller is Brownell’s. The 10rnd version is $245, with the code. Cuomo sucks! 😉

1 year ago 
1 year ago
