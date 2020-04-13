Crazy Intruders and Violent Robbers – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A.– (Ammoland.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Andee Reardon O'brion joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (19-minute audio)

These victims saved lives because they had a gun and good habits.

It is before 6 in the morning when you hear glass break in the front of your house. You are a single mom and the first thing you do is check on your kids. Once you see that they aren’t hurt, you grab your gun and call the police. A stranger climbs through your broken front window. You shout for him to get out. He comes toward you, and you shoot him. Now he runs away. You check on your kids until the police get there.

The police arrest your intruder and take him to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound on his arm. Your attacker said dinosaurs were chasing him and he needed a place to hide.

Two men ring your bell on a Saturday morning. You expect your landscapers to be working outside, so you open the door. Two men wearing masks and gloves say they are the police. Once they are inside they pull guns from their pockets and attack you. Your wife hides your children upstairs. You fight off one of the men, then you run and grab your gun. You shoot one of your attackers. Now, the second attacker runs away. Police arrest him a few blocks away.

The attack is recorded by your security system. The two men brought zip ties and a blowtorch in a bag with them. They thought you had money hidden in the basement of your home. Your wife and your 11 and 14 year old daughters are unhurt. Your attacker is charged with murder for the death of his accomplice during the commission of a felony. They attacked you because they thought you’d be home due to the governor’s stay-at-home orders during the epidemic.

It is midnight and you and your wife turn off the TV and head to bed. That is when you hear someone downstairs. You grab your shotgun and go see what is happening. There is a light on in the kitchen. You see a stranger and shout for him to get out of your house. He moves toward you. You put one shot into the floor, but the man keeps coming. Now you shoot him in the legs and he stops. Your wife calls the police.

Police arrest your intruder and take him to the hospital. The intruder said he was looking for a friend and must have been in the wrong house.

You watched a man climb over a barb wire fence and run into a nearby condominium complex. There is a police helicopter overhead. You walk forward and see the fugitive enter an alleyway. Now, the fugitive draws a knife and runs at you. You shout for him to stop, but he keeps coming. You have your Nevada license to carry a firearm in public. You’re armed. You draw your firearm and shoot your attacker when he comes near you. Your attacker stops. You run to get first aid and to call the police.

Later, the police told you that the man had been acting strangely and they had been chasing him for miles.

