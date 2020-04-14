Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on the Daniel Defense MK18 Stripped Socom Upper Receiver with Handguard $744.99 after coupon code “SAE” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE shipping. This product is exclusive to Brownells.com. You save over $165.00!!

Daniel Defense manufactures the highest quality complete AR-15 upper receivers on the market today! Every Daniel Defense upper is painstakingly hand assembled, quality assurance tested, and test fired to ensure that the highest quality product makes it to the hands of customers. The upper receiver is mil-spec with indexing marks and M4 feed ramps. CNC Machined of 7075-T6 aluminum, type III hard coat anodized, color is black. The barrel is chrome-moly vanadium steel, cold hammer forged in a 1:7 twist, 10.3″ government profile, chrome lined. The handguard is the Daniel Defense RIS II MK18 model. It is CNC machined of 6061-T6 aluminum, and type III hard coat anodized, Flat Dark Earth. The gas system is made up of the set screw Torx low-profile gas block CNC machined from 4140 hardened steel with mil-spec heavy phosphate coating. It also features a carbine length direct impingement gas system. These Upper Receiver Assemblies have been installed on a lower receiver & test fired. Please expect some signs of use from this testing conducted by Daniel Defense.

All Daniel Defense MK18's are well-reviewed:

Daniel Defense MK18 Stripped SOCOM Upper Receiver Deal Cart Check

