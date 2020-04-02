Despite Uncertainty, Magazine Subscriptions and Media Consumption Boom at OSG

DENVER (Ammoland.Com) – With more Americans confined to their homes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, trusted sources of news and information are at a premium. Increasingly, consumers are turning to the wide-reaching network of print, digital and broadcast outlets that make up the Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG) for their educational and entertainment needs. In addition to viewing growth across all four network linear assets – magazine subscriptions, website visits and social followings have all seen increases recently, as more and more people are asked to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“As the largest outdoor-focused media company in the world solely devoted to bringing the best content and entertainment to more than 80-million American outdoor and shooting sports enthusiasts, we offer best-in-class content across all platforms,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said.

“Hunters, anglers and gun enthusiasts are a passionate group of people,” Chief Operating Officer, Publishing and Branded Media, Michael Carney added. “In these challenging times they are reminded of the rewards, satisfaction and enjoyment found in outdoor pursuits, and they want to take every available opportunity to read, watch and learn all they can to be more successful and accomplished. And for that, they are increasingly turning to the original influencers—the trusted and experienced team of experts and authorities that make up the Outdoor Sportsman Group.”

In the past week, new print subscriptions signed up through OSG’s websites have grown by 31 percent compared to prior yearsacross all categories, including hunting, fishing and shooting. Shooting Times saw an increase of 200 percent in new subscriptions, while Fly Fisherman and Guns & Ammo grew 51 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

The digital side of OSG’s business is also booming, with the shooting group seeing huge growth in the number of page views and unique visitors. Both metrics have shown double-digit increases compared to the prior year. Unique visitors to Guns & Ammo, Shooting Times and Handguns, in particular, saw massive increases, boasting growth in excess of 100 percent. And, 19 of OSG’s websites have recorded substantial increases.

“From Guns & Ammo to Petersen’s Hunting to In-Fisherman, our well-known media brands offer everything enthusiasts want and the way they want to consume it – whether that’s through focused print magazine, an all-encompassing website, digital magazines, or entertaining, informative social channels,” EVP Group Publisher & Operations, Derek Sevcik said

