Federal Ammunition is the Official Ammunition of the “Crush with Lee & Tiffany”

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Federal Ammunition announces a new partnership with the popular television series “Crush with Lee & Tiffany.” Federal will become the official ammunition of The Lakoskys, a popular hunting couple, who have been winning awards and leading ratings since the series launched on Outdoor Channel in 2008.

“This is a great partnership” says Brian Kelvington, Federal Ammunition’s Media Director. “The Lakoskys produce great content and aligning our industry leading products with their award-winning programming is a perfect partnership,” says Kelvington. The Lakoskys will put all of Federal’s product categories to test including our Premium® centerfire line of ammunition, shotshell leaders Black Cloud and Prairie Storm, and the revolutionary new muzzleloader product FireStick. “This is exciting for our team,” says Tiffany Lakosky. “We have been Federal fans for a long time and being able to represent their entire line-up of products is an honor.” The Lakoskys will start with chasing gobblers this spring with Federal’s Heavyweight® TSS and will be the face of the marketing of FireStick, the whole new ignition system for muzzleloaders. “This is a game changer for muzzleloaders,” says Lee Lakosky. “We can’t wait to employ the new safe, reliable, and consistent propellant charge this fall.”

Fans of the Outdoor Channel show can expect Federal brand and product integration into the edgy and fun programming in early July. Check local listings for dates and airtimes.

