First-Timers and Just-Having-Fun-Timers, the Cimarron Firearms Plinkerton Returns

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Cimarron Firearms, recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in Old West replica firearms, first introduced new shooters to Cowboy Action shooting with an entry-level .22 LR 6-shooter they called the “Plinkerton” in 2008. Twelve years later, the Plinkerton is again available as a perfect fit for shooting newbies and shooting pros alike. What made the Plinkerton an initial success was its single-action, Colt-Army style look and feel and excellent handling and its very affordable price.

An excellent choice for young and old shooters, the Plinkerton’s .22 caliber is a comfortable target platform with superb balance and excellent fit and finish. The steel-lined 4 ¾” barrel is the perfect length for successful plinking. It features steel-lined chambers in the cylinder and Colt-style front sight. The plastic grips are fully checkered and feature the Cimarron rider on the grip’s medallion. Trigger and hammer are traditional single-action style and the revolver is finished in a non-reflective matte black finish. The key-operated hammer block safety, when rotated 90 degrees, prohibits the hammer from striking the firing pin.

The Plinkerton is also a great “around the ranch” pistol, perfect for clearing out small varmints or making swiss cheese from discarded cans. The Slim Jim Plinkerton holster is a belt worn holster specific for the 4 ¾” barrel pistol, made of quality genuine tan-colored leather.

Cimarron Firearms Plinkerton .22LR revolver has a suggested retail price of only $180.70 and the optional Slim Jim holster retails for only $50.75.

For more information on Cimarron Firearms and accessories, visit www.cimarron-firearms.com.

About Cimarron Firearms:

Cimarron is the leader in quality and authenticity in replica firearms. For the past 30 years, Cimarron has worked continuously to perfect the authentic detail, fit, finish and function of our line of frontier firearms. There is no other firearm that is near equal in value, strength, reliability and authentic detail as is the line from Cimarron Firearms Co.