Galco Intros The QuickTuk Cloud Gun Holster For Springfield XD Subcompact

PHOENIX – -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco is excited to introduce the QuickTuk Cloud inside the waistband holster for the popular Springfield Armory XD Subcompact series! An ideal combination of comfort, convenience, security and efficiency, the QuickTuk Cloud is a great addition to the toolbox of any defense-minded gun carrier.

Galco QuickTuk Cloud Gun Holster For Springfield XD Subcompact

Comfort is, of course, critical when carrying a handgun for defense. A holster that’s uncomfortable will just mean the handgun is left at home when it’s needed most. To maximize wearer comfort, the QuickTuk Cloud uses an innovative backing plate composed of a ballistic nylon front over a closed-cell foam body. Lined with Galco’s Comfort Cloth™, the plate provides padding and moisture-wicking, making it comfortable to wear for extended hours every single day.

Convenient concealment is also important. While many gun carriers prefer a two clip attachment, as on Galco’s KingTuk™ series, many others prefer the single clip attachment’s ease and speed of donning and removal. So, while it’s easy to put on and take off, the QuickTuk Cloud remains solid and secure inside your pants during concealed carry. It includes Galco’s patent-pending, tuckable polymer UniClip™ for excellent concealment. The clip can be moved up or down in the corresponding holes in the backing plate, enabling you to set the carry height to suit your unique preferences.

Finally, efficiency is key. Time is usually in short supply in a defensive situation, so you need to be able to get the handgun into action quickly. The QuickTuk Cloud’s rigid, open-top Kydex® holster pocket facilitates a full firing grip for a fast draw and easy return to holster, while still firmly retaining the handgun when it’s not needed.

When you need an IWB holster that perfectly combines comfort, concealability, convenience, security, and defensive efficiency, look to the QuickTuk Cloud. It’s available for the Springfield XD Subcompact series in black color and right-hand draws at an MSRP of $55.





Galco International

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969. www.galcogunleather.com