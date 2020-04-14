Galco Unveils New Ultra Concealable Carry Rig: The Underwraps 2.0

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco, makers of fine leather holsters, just announced the newest addition to their product lineup: the Underwraps 2.0. For the uninitiated, the Undewraps is a belly-band holster system that allows for deep concealment even when a person is incapable of wearing a belt. The system is pretty ingenious and does a great job at concealing firearms for women who don't want to leave their gun in their purse. Full information below in the official release.

Galco is excited to announce an improved version of the time-tested belly band: the Underwraps 2.0!

The Underwraps 2.0 is an update of Galco's belly band holster that allows concealed carry of multiple weapons and accessories around your torso, in a nearly infinite variety of configurations. Dual holster pockets provide both butt-forward and barrel-forward cants. This allows you to carry in right and left hand draw, strongside, crossdraw or in the appendix position.

The pair of leather holster pockets facilitate stable positioning of one or two firearms simultaneously, while two accessory pockets accommodate spare ammo, flashlight, knife, badge, handcuffs, or many other EDC items. Our latest improvements to the holster pockets allow them to fit an even greater variety of popular carry guns, including those with larger tactical rails on the frame.

The UnderWraps can be worn like a traditional belly band (low on your waistline, partially under your beltline or just above it), or it can be worn at your torso's mid-section (around the solar plexus area). No traditional belt is required, so it can be worn with virtually any type of clothing,including gym clothes or the beltless slacks common in women’s clothing. Sturdy hook-and-loop closure ensures that the band stays closed and in position, while the 4” wide elasticized construction gives you comfortable all-day concealed carry.

With four sizes available, it fits the size and body type of virtually everyone who carries a firearm. Whether it’s your main concealed carry method or as part of a larger holster wardrobe, the improved Underwraps 2.0 is the go-to choice for a highly versatile deep-concealment holster!

The Underwraps 2.0 is available in black or khaki at an MSRP of $62.