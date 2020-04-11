Guard Dog C-Series Collapsible Black Carbonized Steel Baton, 26” $8.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has the Guard Dog 26″ C-Series Collapsible Black Carbonized Steel Baton for just $8.99. What more need we say? That is just cheap and is a great tool for enforcing COVID social distancing. Buy enough for the whole family. Don't like Sportsman's then check out these deals at Botach of police-surplus mob-tested batons.

Flick your wrist and the Guard Dog X-Series Expandable Black Carbonized Baton puts 26″ of personal space defense in your hands. Designed to extend and strike quickly, the friction lock firmly secures the 26″ carbonized black steel baton even as its used. Carbonized steel

Expands from 10″ to 26″

Friction Loc secured on expansion

Grooved textured rubber handle

Black polymer paint coating

Nylon holster with belt loop

Weighs 12 ounces Key Specifications Item Number: 707863

Material: Carbonized construction

Length: 10″ (collapsed), 26″ (extended)

Weight: 12 oz.

Mfg. Number: BT-GDC26BK The C-Series baton is designed to swing with force and the rounded steel tip creates additional striking power while allowing you to maintain your distance.

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!