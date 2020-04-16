Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a package deal on the Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Rifle in 22LR with an M&P Red Dot Optic & a rifle case, all for just $379.99. The Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport rifle variations retail for up to $470.00 different places online all by itself, so this like getting the red-dot optic and rifle case for FREE.

Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Optics Ready Kit The M&P15-22 Sport rifle is now available in an optics ready configuration complete with a factory mounted red-green dot optic. With a variable intensity dot in both red and green, and adjustable for windage and elevation, the included optic allows for a quick and easy sighting solution. Caliber: 22LR

Capacity: 25 Rounds

Barrel Length: 16.5″

Overall Length: 33.8″

Action: Semi-Auto Blowback

Stock: 6-Position Adjustable

Grip: Polymer

Weight: 83.6 oz

Barrel Material: Carbon Steel

Purpose: Enthusiast, Recreational Shooting, Plinking

Optic Reticle: Variable Intensity, 4.0 MOA Round Dot

Reticle Color: Red or Green

Adj Click Value: 1/4″ MOA @ 100 Yards

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Battery Type: CR1620 (1 Battery) Features A2 Flash Hider

10” M&P® Slim Handguard with Magpul® M-LOK®

2” M-LOK® Rail Panel Included

Functioning Charging Handle

M&P Duty Series Rifle Case Carry with confidence using the M&P® Duty Series 34-inch Gun Case. With its durable ballistic fabric construction and heavy-duty carrying handles this case is ready for even the roughest situations. Have plenty of room for storing targets and extra magazines by utilizing the 3 magazine pouches and external center-open pocket. Not only is this bag well equipped to pack supplies, but it also features a full-length zipper for easy rifle access and generous padding for maximum gun protection, making it the most favorable bag for any shooter.

