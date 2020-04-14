U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The updated Strike Eagle 1-6×24 and 1-8×24 offer the tactical solution value-minded shooters have been craving to adapt to any tactical situation.

Built around the new AR-BDC3 reticle—an updated design that makes ranging distances and holdovers simpler and more intuitive, with references out to 650 yards—the new Strike Eagle also features a thread-in throw lever for rapid adjustments. It’s an LPVO that can take you from close quarters to way downrange, and it's optimized for the .223 and .556 platforms, making it perfect for the modern tactical rifle.

You still get all the features that made the original Strike Eagle such a powerful tool across a wide variety of scenarios. A glass-etched reticle means not only is the reticle extremely crisp and precise, you still have a point of aim without power. And, when the Strike Eagle is powered up, the illuminated reticle provides precise aiming in low-light conditions.

Plus, we’ve updated the Strike Eagle’s design, making for a cleaner, sleeker profile. It’s beauty on the outside, all beast on the inside, and ready to take your AR farther.

