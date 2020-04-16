Introducing the NEW Vortex Viper Reticle Eyepiece

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Vortex is turning their venerable Viper spotting scope into the ultimate long-range measuring stick with the Viper Reticle Eyepiece, a fast, simple solution for shooters to make accurate shot calls in competition and at the range with subtension lines for holdover, and windage corrections.

The all-new eyepiece makes measuring target range and calling shot corrections easy, with a diopter ring that allows shooters to get the reticle dialed to their eyes, and level with the horizon line, no matter how their scope is setup.

Powering the new eyepiece is a fixed, 33.5x magnification—plenty of power for a huge variety of shooting scenarios. The sight picture is kept sharp and well-protected with ArmorTek and XR lens coatings. Plus, a massive field of view means shooters won’t miss a single vapor trail or bullet splash. Shooters just have to choose MOA or MRAD, complete the simple installation, and they’ll be calling all the shots in no time.

MSRP:

For a list of specifications, frequently asked questions and high-resolution images, check out the Vortex New Products Portal. For more information, visit VortexOptics.com and be sure to follow Vortex Optics on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About Vortex Optics:

American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex has emerged as a leader in the optics market.