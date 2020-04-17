Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LA Police gear has a great price on the Ka-Bar Knives TDI Law Enforcement Knife at just $36.99 in plain or serrated edge options. The proper holster is included. If you have never seen this knife it is one of the most reviewed knives on the market, today. It is a close-quarters, personal-defense, back-up knife that all concealed carry, & especially, open carry citizens should have on them at all times. It is inexpensive but highly effective with just tons of great reviews and we recommend you have several. Watch the video to really understand these blades' effectiveness.

In extreme close-quarter encounters where a suspect is attempting to take an officer's handgun or an officer cannot access his handgun, the TDI knife is available as a “last option” knife. When worn on the pant belt the entire unit – knife and sheath – is well concealed. Designed by John Benner, founder, and owner of Tactical Defense Institute. Hard plastic sheath and black metal belt clip (1480CLIP) included. Belt opening is approximately 1.75″ wide and the clip flexes easily (and without stressing the metal) up to approximately 0.25″. Ka-Bar Knives TDI Law Enforcement Knife Specifications: Weight: 0.20 lb

Steel: AUS 8A Stainless Steel

Blade Type: Fixed Blade

Lock Style: N/A

Measurements: Blade length 2.3125″; Overall length 5.625″

Grind: Hollow

Edge Angles: N/A

Handle Material: Zytel

Shape: Drop Point

HRC: 57-59CR

Stamp: KA-BAR/TDI

Butt Cap/Guard: N/A

Pocket Clip: No

Made in Taiwan

NSN: N/A

Blade Thickness: 0.125″ Ka-Bar Knives TDI Law Enforcement Knife 1480 1481.

The Ka-Bar Knives TDI Law Enforcement Knife is very well-reviewed:

